Central Georgia rehab clinic submitted hundreds of false claims to government, judge says

MACON, Ga. — A federal judge says a Macon clinic must pay back millions in false medical billing.

Judge Tripp Self issued the order Wednesday against Middle Georgia Family Rehab on Mercer University Drive.

The government claimed that the company and owner Brenda Hicks submitted more than 800 false claims to Medicare and TRICARE between 2015 and 2020.

For example, Self found the clinic billed the federal government for services by people who no longer worked there and could not have provided the services in question. The judge wrote there was no way it could be an ‘honest mistake’ due to the volume of claims.

The Macon U.S. Attorney’s Office says the company owes somewhere between $4-17 million. The judge set a May 2 hearing on damages in the case.