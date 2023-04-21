Central Georgia remembers the life of Otis Redding III, son of music legend

The youngest of the famous Redding family passed away from cancer on Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — Otis Redding III was a singer and guitarist. He died on Tuesday at 59 years old after a battle with cancer. He was 3 years old when his father died. Since his father's death, he has helped with his family's foundation and became a board member for Historic Macon Foundation and Meals on Wheels. Ethiel Garlington with Historic Macon says people should remember Redding as someone who loved his community.

"He gave back where he could, he loved cars, he loved everything about Macon, and he was such a really unique individual, and I think people will remember him -- hopefully, they'll remember him for all of his contributions to Macon and the world of music," Garlington said.

Otis Redding III was more than just a friend, he was family to many in Macon. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the youngest son is leaving behind a legacy.

"His legacy in helping this community and being a positive role model, that's what his legacy is going to be," Jones said.

Jones told 13WMAZ, Redding was dedicated to helping others. He even worked alongside June O'Neal with her Mentors Project.

"He was very instrumental in helping underprivileged children in this community," Jones said.

Alan Walden is the co-founder of Capricorn Records. Walden has known the Redding family for decades. Walden told 13WMAZ, he "took Otis home from the hospital when he was born" and growing up, Redding was a sweet kid who was always eager to learn anything outside of the music industry, even life on the Redding family ranch.

"We talked about riding horses and fishing, and just the ranch itself. Him driving the tractor, he took to it right away," Walden said.