'Absolutely ridiculous': Central Georgia renters have concerns about affordable housing as prices rise

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Across the state, many Georgians are concerned with the rising cost of rent. In less than five years, there's been a bump of an almost 30% rise in rent nationwide, as many argue there's still an affordability crunch.



After a yearlong search for a safe and affordable apartment, Tanisha Washington says she's heard it all.



"Just for instance, me going to apply for an apartment it was a 288 square feet apartment, and they wanted $800 for it. That is absolutely ridiculous," she said about the apartment.



With a lot of apartments unaffordable for many, she says there's another factor that plays a part in pushing people out.



"I honestly feel like the prices that they have right now is catered to the people in the military and not for the people that's, as you would say, the day ones, that's been here when Warner Robins was just a small little town," she continued.



According to a website called rent café, the average price of rent in Warner Robins is just under $1200, while the median income is just over $58,000.

Unfortunately for most, it's predicted to rise again.



"As interest rates go up and construction prices go up, and mortgages go up, rent prices follow because people have to cover the investment of their property, so it's tight right now, and it's hard to build new facilities, and that's just going to keep the market a little tight for a while," Greg George, Director of Economic Analysis at Middle Georgia State University said.



George says rising rent comes from inflation and higher interest rates. However, he says there's a silver lining.



"One good news for the middle Georgia area, in particular, Macon-Bibb County,

is next year we'll have a $25 million rollback in property taxes, which does transfer into rent prices though it may take a year or two for that to be realized," George explained.



As renters wade the waters of rising rent, Washington is concerned for herself and all the others trying to make it work.



"I think about the single mothers that are tackling three and four kids and wondering how they're going to be able to pay their rent, it's not getting any easier for them," she said.



Governor Brian Kemp joined the conversation of rent affordability in January during his state of the state address. That's where he proposed spending more than $30 million to fund rural workforce housing.