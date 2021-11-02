Central Georgia Eats: Restaurants offering special Valentine's Day meals

If you're looking for a good meal with your sweetheart on Valentine's Day, check out these Central Georgia restaurants offering a special menu

MACON, Ga. — With Valentine's Day right around the corner, 13WMAZ has put a list together of local restaurants offering specials you can enjoy this weekend.

Did we miss one? Email us at news@13wmaz.com with the information to be added.

COCHRAN

Snow Asian's Grill

On Saturday, they will offer 10% off on sushi and on Sunday it's 10% off all orders. Call 478-271-7669 for more information.

DUBLIN

Mulberry Kitchen

If your sweetheart is working on Valentine's Day, you can order dipped strawberries to be delivered to them! You can get an assortment or get them all covered in chocolate. This is through DoorDash.

Saltwater Fishery

Have your valentine's date early with the dinner package for two for $85 on Friday or Saturday night. Each person will get a salad and a four-ounce filet and lobster special entrée. The couple will also get a slice of the strawberry float cake to share. Call 478-219-2315 for more information.

FORSYTH

Grits Café

They are offering a limited menu on Saturday and Sunday night, with entrées ranging from roasted pork rack to duck breast to steak and shrimp. Give them a call at 478-994-8325 and make your reservation.

MACON

Brasserie Circa

Circa is offering a special Valentine’s Day brunch. Choose from lobster ravioli, steak and eggs, salmon BLT, and more. Give them a call at 478-621-4140 to reserve your table.

Cashman’s Pub

On Saturday, the pub is offering a Valentine's Day menu. $40 for you and someone special, or $25 per person to eat (if you're flying solo). They're bringing out the prime rib, balsamic glazed chicken, and blackened salmon. Call 478-219-9703 for more information.

Mellow Mushroom

They are offering a Shroom Love Box. It comes with everything you need to make your very own Mellow Mushroom pizza from the comfort of your own home. You can call 478-254-6789 for the location in Macon.

Michael's on Mulberry

Michael's will have a Valentine's Day dinner menu with three different meal options including: grilled caprese chicken, grilled Scarlet Red Snapper and chargrilled filet mignon. They're all served with wine or champagne, an appetizer, salad, and dessert. Call 478-743-3997 to make a reservation.

Touchdownz Seafood Bar & Grill

If you're looking to score some points with your sweetie, Touchdownz has dinner for two for $85. It includes an appetizer, entrée with champagne, and dessert. If you're looking for lamb chops or a nice ribeye, they offer both. Also, listen to Cash Juke Joint Band play live while you eat. Call 478-743-0111 for more information.

MILLEDGEVILLE

Metropolis Cafe

They will have live music Friday and Saturday, with specials happening all weekend. They will offer lobster Tikka Masala, scallops, lamb shank biryani, and red velvet cake for desert. For more information, call 478-452-0247.

Buffington's

Buffington's will be serving a ribeye steak or salmon dinner with lemon raspberry cheesecake or chocolate dream cake. All specials will be available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Call 478-414-1975 for more.

Doodle's Cupcake Bakery

Doodle's will have specials on cupcakes, Valentine's Day goodies, and chocolate covered strawberries. These deals will be offered Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Call 478-288-0854.

WARNER ROBINS

MeAkan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse

Get a Lover's Roll special with your special someone. They're also offering hibachi options for two and giving every lady a free rose on Valentine's Day. Make a reservation by calling 428-225-2052.

Sushi Thai

Enjoy a candlelit dinner and fresh flowers to go along with your meal on the patio or inside. Get a free dessert with tickets over $30 to end your dinner. Make a reservation by calling 478-923-0898.