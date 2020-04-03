TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — Some Central Georgia school districts have canceled Thursday classes due to heavy rain and hazardous road conditions.

Telfair County - All faculty and staff should report at 9 a.m.

Wheeler County - Closed for both students and staff.

This story will be updated with more school closings as they are announced.

