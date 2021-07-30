At least 4 Central Georgia school districts change mask requirements for students

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, several school districts are re-evaluating their safety protocols

MACON, Ga. — As districts prepare for another school year during the pandemic, they're having to make some last minute adjustments for in-person teaching.

At least four districts are now shifting to requiring masks, including: Bibb, Dooly, Dublin City Schools, and Twiggs.

Bibb County schools are mandating masks for students and staff this year regardless of vaccination status.

Twiggs County Schools are also requiring masks.

Dooly County announced Friday that they're requiring students and staff to wear masks in schools and on school buses until further notice. This comes after the high school announced someone tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine.

Dublin City Schools also changed course, originally encouraging students and staff to wear masks, but now, it's a requirement.

Several other districts say face coverings are optional for students and staff, including Houston and Monroe County.

Laurens County announced on Friday that they will be requiring masks on school buses, but masks are not required inside the schools.

While some cities have issued mask mandates, Gov. Brian Kemp says he will not be issuing a statewide mask mandate or shut down the state again.