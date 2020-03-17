MACON, Ga. — Most Central Georgia students won't be going back to school for a few weeks while the country works together to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Jones County Schools are making sure their students don't go hungry.

Jones County Schools nutrition director Roslyn Foster says a small number of staff members are assembling bags of breakfast and lunch at Gray Elementary and Clifton Ridge Middle School.

Then, they're loaded onto buses and passed out to student across the county.

Ronnie Bantom has a three year old and a 4th grader, and he says he's thankful for Jones County's plan.

"It helps us as a whole, you know? Mom and dad are working and everything and a lot of kids are home. We're going to the Ingles and all the Walmarts and the shelves are empty, and some of the things that aren't there are the things that kids really enjoy eating, so what you guys are doing with the lunches and everything is terrific. It's really great," said Bantom.

Foster says crews packed about 360 bags of food Monday morning with breakfast and lunch for students. Each bus driver got about 60 meals to distribute and they will continue to do so this week while students are out of school.

Here's what some other Central Georgia school districts are doing:

Houston County Schools: Starting March 17, the district will offer breakfast and lunch to students at no charge. Meals may be picked up from Huntington Middle, Matt Arthur Elementary, Northside High, and Tucker Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will be provided by a curbside delivery method, you will not leave your car to pick up the food. The district will also deliver food one time per week day, using the existing summer feeding routes.

Peach County: Starting March 17, you can pick up meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Byron Middle School and Peach County High School.

Laurens County: Starting March 17, the district says you can pick up food from their schools from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. More community pick up locations will be given soon.

Bleckley County: The district plans to begin its emergency feeding program on March 18 and will present the exact locations of food pickup and deliveries via the district website: www.bleckleyschools.org. In order to adhere to Georgia food safety regulations, meals will likely consist of cold and shelf-stable items.

