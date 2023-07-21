This is when students in Central Georgia are heading back to class

MACON, Ga. — Students, grab your backpacks, pads, and pencils! It is back to school season in Central Georgia.
Here's when students are going back to class across the region.
July 31:
- Hancock County
August 1:
- Bibb County
- Monroe County
- Peach County
- Jones County
- Wilkinson County
- Washington County
- Macon County
- Dooly County
August 2:
- Houston County
- Treutlen County
- Dodge County
- Pulaski County
August 3:
- Dublin City Schools
- Crawford County
- Twiggs County
- Wilcox County
- Baldwin County
August 4
- Bleckley County
- Wheeler County
August 7:
- Telfair County
- Johnson County
- Covenant Academy
August 8:
- Laurens County
- Taylor County
August 10:
- First Presbyterian Day School
August 11:
- Tattnall Square Academy
August 15:
- Windsor Academy
Throughout Central Georgia, there are a number of back to school events, bashes, and giveaways.
As you're looking to get prepared for the upcoming school year, you can click here to see where you might be able to save money and get some extra help as schools open their doors.