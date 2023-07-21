x
This is when students in Central Georgia are heading back to class

As the first day of school approaches, this is when students are set to head back to school.

MACON, Ga. — Students, grab your backpacks, pads, and pencils! It is back to school season in Central Georgia. 

Here's when students are going back to class across the region.

July 31:

  • Hancock County

August 1:

  • Bibb County
  • Monroe County
  • Peach County
  • Jones County
  • Wilkinson County
  • Washington County
  • Macon County
  • Dooly County

August 2:

  • Houston County
  • Treutlen  County
  • Dodge County
  • Pulaski County

August 3:

  • Dublin City Schools
  • Crawford County
  • Twiggs County 
  • Wilcox County
  • Baldwin County

August 4

  • Bleckley County
  • Wheeler County

August 7:

  • Telfair County
  • Johnson County
  • Covenant Academy

August 8:

  • Laurens County
  • Taylor County

August 10:

  • First Presbyterian Day School

August 11:

  • Tattnall Square Academy

August 15:

  • Windsor Academy

Throughout Central Georgia, there are a number of back to school events, bashes, and giveaways. 

As you're looking to get prepared for the upcoming school year, you can click here to see where you might be able to save money and get some extra help as schools open their doors.

