Two Central Georgia schools cancel football games amid rise in COVID cases

This week's Baldwin vs. WaCo game has been canceled, as well as Perry's next two games.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Last year’s high school football season was one like no other due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

School districts across Central Georgia suspended gameplay, delayed the start of their fall athletic season, and some were even forced to cancel games when members of the team had to quarantine.

Now, it appears like some games of the 2021 season are the latest to fall due to rising COVID-19 cases across the state.

According to Baldwin High coach Jesse Hicks, this week’s Washington County vs. Baldwin High game has been canceled due to COVID cases on the Washington County team. A rescheduled date hasn’t been set yet.

Hicks told 13WMAZ there will be a Zoom meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. to discuss details and how the Baldwin Braves will move forward.

Additionally, Perry’s football games on Aug. 27 (Harris County) and Sept. 3 (Homecoming against the Hampton Hornets) have both been canceled due to COVID concerns.

The team is now trying to find another opponent for its homecoming game.