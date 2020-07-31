Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District says the delay is from the increased demand in testing

MACON, Ga. — If you've gotten a COVID-19 test and still haven't gotten your results back, you're not alone.

"All throughout the country, all throughout the state of Georgia, here locally, there is a significant delay in people getting their COVID-19 test results," says Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District.

He says the long waiting period is because the country as a whole is seeing an increased demand for testing.

"Sending off all those samples to labs will definitely create a backlog because it's not like labs are unlimited in their man power or unlimited in their space, unlimited in their equipment to perform these tests."

He says it's taking, on average, between four and 14 days to get results.

Last week, Governor Brian Kemp announced a partnership with Mako Medical, a North Carolina-based lab.

They will be able to process 10,000 tests per day, with an average turn around time of 48 hours.

"That will hopefully lift the burden off the labs that we're currently using throughout the state of Georgia through public health," says Hokanson.

Dr. Kathleen Toomey also says the partnership will allow contact tracers to respond faster to new cases.

Hokanson says if you are experiencing symptoms, or if you think you have been exposed to the virus, but you still haven't gotten your results back yet, just stay home.

He says that's the safest thing to do.

"It’s going to be hard to hear, but if you’re a person that went and got tested for COVID-19 and you’re still awaiting the results, if you’re symptomatic, if you’re sick, stay home. Definitely stay home."

Hokanson recommends looking at the isolation guidelines and quarantine guidelines provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health.