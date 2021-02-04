Central Georgia sees highest pollen count in 4 years, and it's just getting started

Allergy and asthma specialist Dr. David Plaxico says the pollen count is at its highest since 2017

MACON, Ga. — This year's pollen count is much higher than usual, causing many surfaces to display a thin layer of yellow.

An allergy and asthma doctor in Macon has bad news for people seeking relief... he says it's just getting started.

Randy Davidson noticed this week that it only takes about an hour for enough pollen to collect on the back of a car for you to be able to draw on it. He practically lives outdoors.

He spends his time doing yard work and fishing, but lately, he started noticing lots of yellow specks on the surface of everything.

"I notice it on the car. I notice it when I blow off my front porch and back porch, docks, and in my sinuses," said Davidson. "I've seen it come up by the docks when I am fishing...I probably see about 8-9 feet out from the bank."

Lisa Gunter in Macon is the complete opposite.

"I can't stand to go outside," she said.

Her allergies are so bad that she plans when to go outside and what to do afterward.

"As soon as I am done with my outdoor activities, I come in and take a shower," said Gunter.

She says this year's pollen count is so bad that she has a new allergy shot routine.

Allergy and asthma specialist Dr. David Plaxico says the pollen count is at its highest since 2017.

"The trees started pollinating early this year, and with that they are putting out higher levels than usual," he said.

Trees will continue to pollinate until about June.