Central Georgia seniors come together for 'Easter Eggstravaganza' in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Some Central Georgia seniors got the Easter celebration cranked up a little early.

They called it an "Easter Eggstravaganza" in Perry. More than 100 seniors from seven surrounding counties hunted Easter eggs, participated in table decorating contests, danced, and -- what they said was their favorite part -- ate lunch.

Stacey Sims, who oversees all the senior centers, says now that the COVID-19 pandemic is loosening up, seniors can have more fun.

"They are participating, it was just good because since the pandemic, they haven’t been able to get out and do activities outside of the center, and this is one they were really looking forward to. They’re really enjoying it," Sims said.