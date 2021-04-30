Bleckley County seniors enjoy Kentucky Derby-themed party

Residents wore their derby outfits and got to pet horses to celebrate Saturday's race.

COCHRAN, Ga. — A senior living home in Bleckley County decided to bring some fun to the folks living there.

Friday, the At Home Senior Living Center in Cochran enjoyed a Kentucky Derby-themed party to celebrate Saturday's race.

People dressed up in their derby outfits and enjoyed the fresh outdoors.

The housing staff brought out lunch, and horses to pet.

Community Relations Director Kim Hall and resident Lilla Lee Pursor discussed what the day of fun meant for them.

"Our residents were in isolation for so long and this year, we just decided to do special things for them this year," Hall said. "This Kentucky Derby is one of the main events that we had planned for them. They love activities, they love being involved, they love being with each other, the love the socialization part of it, they all have a great time."

"Everything was just perfect, and I couldn't ask for a better day," Pursor said. "It was planned beautifully."