'It's hard on us too': Central Georgia seniors struggle with cost of living due to inflation

Social Security payouts are indexed for inflation, but some seniors say that's still not enough as the cost of rent, food and medications increases

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As the cost of living gets more expensive, people are shelling out more money to keep up. Inflation is making it hard for everyone, but what about the seniors who are living on a fixed income?

Inez King and Joanne Fluellen have been coming to the Warner Robins Senior Center for years.

“Coming here, it’s beautiful. It gives me something to live for," King said.

“I really love it. It’s something to do, you know, just to get you out of the house," Fluellen said.

While they enjoy the company, it's just a part of the perks. Like many seniors, these women are on fixed incomes and in the middle of inflation driving the prices of everything up, it gets hard to manage.

"The gas went up, the food goes up, the rent went up," King said.

They say those aren't the only costs that have gone up.

“My medication, I can't afford to take the brand. Everything is going generic and the generic form of medicine is still expensive," Fluellen said.

Most of their income is from Social Security. Financial consultant Billy Griggers says the payout has a record increase.

"Their social security will go up more this year than it has in a number of years because of the inflation, because Social Security is indexed to inflation so that's been the good news," he said.

Payouts range from $400-$1,200 depending on eligibility, but the women say that's not nearly enough.

“It's hard on us too because some of us didn't work -- the older people -- and they don't have anything coming in and they have to live off what other people are giving them," King said.

Nationally, inflation is just below 8%. Griggers says budgeting will be helpful to those struggling to keep up.

People can also take advantage of grocery store perks, generic medications, and using an envelope system to budget.