MACON, Ga. — This month, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office will host a class to show youths the consequences of crime.

The program is called "Consider the Consequences."

The goal is to show Central Georgia's young people that crime doesn't pay and to help them make good choices, stay in school, and start successful careers.

The program accepts kids 10 to 16 years old.

Captain Ellis Sinclair with the sheriff's office says they'll warn at-risk kids about the dangerous roads they're on.

"Crime is on the rise and in order to get control on crime, we gotta start with our youth, let the youth know that the road that they're traveling down is going to wind them in two places -- either they're going to wind up in somebody's jail, which we're trying to prevent, or somebody's cemetery," Sinclair said.

The program starts on July 23rd.