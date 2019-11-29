MACON, Ga. — Bargain hunters lined the sidewalk and cars filled up the parking lot. That's a sign that it's time to shop till you drop.

"Deals mostly. It's fun to be out and in the rush of getting things and kind of the competition of it," said Abbye Hoyer-Hernandez.

The National Retail Federation says the busiest time of the year for shopping is during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Shannon Dewey says, "Just to come and watch the people, and just be in the atmosphere this time of year is just my favorite time of year."

The NRF asked shoppers the top reasons they shop this holiday weekend.

A majority of the people said the deals are just too good to pass up.

Hoyer-Hernandez said, "I kinda try to get stuff that I couldn't normally get a lot of on Black Friday just because it's easier."

Another popular reason? It's tradition.

"Something my dad and I have done since I was about a senior in high school, so for well over 20 years," said Dewey.

Lastly, it's just when they like to start their holiday shopping.

"I'm kind of just looking right now. I'll probably end up getting some stuff for people, we'll find out when it happens," said CJ Seymour.

Dewey says she is shopping for, "nieces, husband, parents brother or sister in law."

The NRF says younger consumers between 18-24 are significantly more likely to shop over the Thanksgiving weekend. Mainly because of the social aspect.

Alexis Ibarra-Pina said, "Why not? It's all about the experience. A great experience, get some nice stuff, especially everything discounted."

The deals will keep coming through Cyber Monday. Retailers can except an estimated 165 million shoppers this holiday weekend.

