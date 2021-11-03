The Delta Pi Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho donated $200 to Byron Middle School Wednesday.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A local sorority in Fort Valley donated money to help a Peach County school keep their students hydrated.

The Delta Pi Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho donated $200 to Byron Middle School Wednesday.

The school has had to limit the use of their water fountains because of the pandemic, so the money is going to buy bottled water for the students.

"My husband was the school administrator and I have two children and a grandchild who are all in education, so it's exciting that Sigma Gamma Rho, Delta Pi Sigma Chapter can be a part of making life better in education," said chapter president Jackie May.