Central Georgia southpaws celebrate International Lefthanders Day

MACON, Ga. — Back in 1992, the Lefthanders Club of the United Kingdom decided southpaws need a little love, so they declared August 13th as an official day.

Left-handed folks have to deal with stuff that's just made for right-handed folks, like school desks, notebooks, and even computer mice, but there are some advantages. Lefties are said to be more creative, and they have certainly overcome historical obstacles.

"The only thing I dislike about it is having to write on a chalkboard or a dry erase marker because I just smear it as I write, so it's counterproductive," said Kody Berta.

Berta is part of the roughly 10 percent of the population that's left-handed. He's a host at the Rookery and he can identify diners who are southpaws.

"I have to be careful of how I sit, because if I sit to the right of a right-handed person, then our elbows are bumping and it's kind of a funny situation," Berta said.

It wasn't always so funny. If you look at the meaning of words, the Latin word for "left" means "sinister," and "evil."

Cheryl Dent is 75. She says she had a teacher that called her sinister, and she's had other challenges.

"Then there were right-handed desks, so you learn to sit crossways and do weird things," Dent noted.

Keep this in mind -- many of our presidents have been left-handed, including President Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, and Jimmy Carter, just to name a few.

"It's something different. I think it's cool," Berta said.

Dent joked, "Well, of course, I deserve my own day, but I deserve my own day for being a lefty, also."