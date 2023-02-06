Central Georgia specialist gives pups a therapeutic pool workout

Owner Patti Jones says Fur Fix is the only one of its kind in Central Georgia

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Owner of Fur Fix Patti Jones wasn't barking up the wrong tree when she began offering hydrotherapy for dogs two years ago.

Friday, she worked with Sally, an 11-year-old yellow lab whose playful spirit left her with arthritis in 2020.

"She was having trouble going to a position of laying down to standing up," Patti described.

Now, she just doggie paddles for fun and to give her mom Sheila Kemp some extra insurance.

"And I believe in my heart that Sally will live longer because of Fur Fix, and I want her to have as long as I can," she said with tears in her eyes.

You can understand her getting emotional -- the bond with this woman's best friend is unbreakable.

When they hurt, we hurt, and the blue liquid is just the thing to ease some problems.

"They are then weightless, so whatever activity you can have them do there is no impact," Patti said.

Dogs have got to get clearance to get into the heated pool from their veterinarian.

Each 30-minute session working with Patti runs $70, and you might think it's only for dogs with delicate joints in the twilight of their lives, but it's quite the opposite.

"The puppies, they have so much energy -- they live in a condo, they don't live in a yard, and families will come to me and say, 'Can you wear them out in the pool?'" she said.

Patti has certifications for everything she does in the water.

A lot of it involves the four-legged clients swimming, but they can also wind down by just swaying in the heated water.

"You can see them get in that rhythm and see the relief on their faces, and it's absolutely priceless," Patti said.

"People only have to come one time and then they're hooked on it, and they're hooked on it because their dogs are hooked on it," Sheila said.