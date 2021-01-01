Central Georgia storm damage reports (Jan. 1, 2021)

We will update this story with reported damage as we learn more.

MACON, Ga. — Fast moving storms went through the Central Georgia region Friday knocking down trees and in one case, a home.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

EMA Director Ricky Sharron says several roofs were damaged and power lines knocked down in the Taylor Road and Hopewell Road area of Crawford County. That area is just south of Culloden, and west of Musella.

MONROE COUNTY

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says trees are blocking Highway 18 from MM17 to Highway 87. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route until the road has been cleared.

There is also damage on Dames Ferry Road, including one mobile home that overturned.

The sheriff’s office says one woman was trapped inside when emergency services got to the scene but she has since been rescued from the home. Her injuries are believed to be minor as she was talking to EMS at the scene.

