Central Georgia weekend storms cause damage and bring hail

The widespread severe threat should end around 3 p.m., but scattered showers and storms will continue all day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Sunday started with rain for many central Georgians, and the severe weather continued to move through several counties in our area.

For some the storms brought hail and power outages, and for others it brought strong winds and structural damage.

There is also a tornado watch for Macon-Bibb county until 1 p.m. today.

Our widespread severe threat should end around 3 p.m., but scattered showers and storms will continue all day.

13WMAZ's Jordan West put together a gallery of some of the pictures that were sent in from viewers in many areas this morning.