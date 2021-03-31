Central Georgia student athletes receive national cycling awards

MACON, Ga. — Two Central Georgia students have been nationally recognized for cycling.
Richonne Jackson and Jaddarious Taylor are both involved with the biking organization U Create Macon.
Both students were selected out of 25,000 other students across the country for a cycling award. Their peers nominated them and they won because of their leadership and impact in the community.
The executive director of U Create Macon, Charise Stephens, says their success has been a journey.
"I think that these national people are seeing that we started a bike team with no bikes -- you know, we really had a lot of things against us, and we are succeeding," Stephens said.
U Create Macon's bike team and the Middle Georgia Composite Team are the only Georgians to bring home the National Interscholastic Cycling Association award.