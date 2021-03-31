Central Georgia student athletes receive national cycling awards

2 Central Georgia students were selected out of 25,000 other students across the country for a cycling award.

MACON, Ga. — Two Central Georgia students have been nationally recognized for cycling.

Richonne Jackson and Jaddarious Taylor are both involved with the biking organization U Create Macon.

Both students were selected out of 25,000 other students across the country for a cycling award. Their peers nominated them and they won because of their leadership and impact in the community.

The executive director of U Create Macon, Charise Stephens, says their success has been a journey.

"I think that these national people are seeing that we started a bike team with no bikes -- you know, we really had a lot of things against us, and we are succeeding," Stephens said.