Central Georgia student killed in lightning strike remembered with memorial concert

MACON, Ga. — It was a night of memories and music in remembrance of a Central Georgia student who died after a lightning strike.

Friends and family of Walker Bethune gathered Monday night at Stratford Academy for a memorial concert.

The rising Stratford senior died late last month after getting struck by lightning while vacationing in Florida.

Teachers and coaches talked about the outstanding student athlete.

A Southern rock concert by the band the Restless Natives followed.

Countless people enjoyed the fellowship.

Walker's dad David talked about the outpouring of support the family has received and the importance of the family's faith.

"We have been blessed. The Lord Jesus Christ has allowed us to get out of bed, read your letters, go to his room, drive his car. We just love every one of you," he said.

The school's cross country coaches had the Walker Bethune Gateway created so student athletes can run under it during practice and meets.

Walker was an avid runner.