Champions were crowned in every high school level from 1A-7A

MACON, Georgia — The Georgia High School association wrapping up its two-day run for its cheerleading state championships at the Macon Centreplex Tuesday.

After plans of having the event in Columbus crumbled, the Centreplex stepped up and allowed the young athletes to compete.

Division 3A, 4A, 6A and 7A schools competed at the event.

GHSA Associate Director Penny Mitchell talked about how each team present deserves credit for making it this far during one of the strangest sports seasons ever.

"The ones who have made it here today have persevered through this, the craziest season they've ever had," Mitchell said, "So they are just so happy to be here, so appreciative their parents and the GHSA has supported this and there just excited in a lot of ways to be here."

The Centreplex also enforced their COVID-19 precautions as mask and social distancing were mandatory.