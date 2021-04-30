Central Georgia students express themselves through poetry in spoken word contest

Students from Southwest High School also had the opportunity to earn scholarships from the foundation.

MACON, Ga. — Thursday night in a spoken word contest titled, "Silence No More," several students spoke of social injustice through poetry.

The Griffith Family Foundation and Southwest High School hosted the contest at the Tubman Museum in Macon.

Two students told us they want other people to feel what they are faced with.

"Now, we're just trying to be heard, pretty much. We want everybody to hear our side of the story. 'OK, yes, all lives matter, but now, we're talking about us,'" said Jayden Atkinson.

"I just hope they go home and reflect over our social injustice -- not just Black people, but people as a whole. I just really hope they take it and go home and think about everything that was said and apply to their daily life," Ayana Williams said.