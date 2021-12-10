Central Georgia students meet in tree identification competition at fairgrounds

Students in Central Georgia competed to name a collection of 70 plants

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair offers more than thrilling rides and tasty foods. It also features lots of agriculture-based events, and on Tuesday, students participated in a tree identification competition.

Students from Wheeler County and other Central Georgia schools gathered in the Foster Rhodes Beef and Dairy Arena.

Schools competed in groups of five and tried to identify as many of the 70 plants laid out in the building.

Wheeler County student Marlee Veal says she feels the competition will help prepare her for her future.

"When I get older, I want to grow up and be an ag teacher," Veal said, "So this will help me prepare for when I teach kids this, and it'll help me so I can teach them like in the competition."