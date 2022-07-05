Central Georgia students pick fresh strawberries, learn about agriculture at Elliott Farms

1st graders from Heard Elementary School took a trip to Elliott Farms to pick from their 4-acre strawberry field.

LIZELLA, Ga. — If you're looking for something fun to do for Mother's Day weekend, strawberry picking could be a sweet idea.

Take it from first graders from Heard Elementary School who got the chance to pick their own strawberries and learn a little science at Elliot Farms in Lizella.

The students learned about how plants grow before going out into the four-acre field to pick their own. They were allowed to pick a pound of red strawberries and they left the green ones behind to mature.

Betsabe Morales is in the first grade. She says she enjoyed picking strawberries and learning how they grow.

"What [do] plants need?" said Betsabe. "Air, water, sun, and soil. I think all plants need that."

After picking strawberries, the kids ate ice cream made from goat's milk and rode on the hay tractor.