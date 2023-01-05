'We don't expect to lose our children': Macon support group helps those who have lost someone to gun violence

Mental Health Monday this week takes a look at this support group that is helping families coping with the loss of a loved one to gun violence.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — After losing a loved one to gun violence, a Macon mom is working to heal others who have experienced the same tragedy.

"My son will be turning 50 years old. That's a milestone for me. He's not here. I don't even know what he looks like at 50 years old," Faye Alexander said.

Alexander says she lost her son more than a decade ago.

"He came to Macon to visit my mom for her birthday, and he was shot as he was being robbed," says Alexander.

Alexander says losing her son changed her life.

"That door shut at night, and I would cry my eyes out. It's a process I had to pray to god and ask god to help me," says Alexander.

"We don't expect to lose our children. We expect them to outlive us," says Gloria Cisse.

Many people lose loved ones, which is why Alexander and licensed therapist

Gloria Cisse has a group that co-facilitates for people that have lost loved ones to gun violence at the Booker T. Washington community center.

"We get together and listen to other people's stories, and we listen to other people's stories, and we talk about how we can do some things differently. Mostly we talk about how we can support each other, then we have a meal," says Cisse.

The group was made to uplift whoever has lost a loved one to gun violence because after going through a tragedy like that, many people may feel alone or angry inside. Knowing you're not alone and having someone who can help you through the pain can make all the difference.

"If you want to run fast, do it by yourself, but if you want to run far, you do it with someone else," says Cisse.