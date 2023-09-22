Central Georgia Technical College opens wellness complex, health clinic

A donation from Atrium Health Navicent, Houston Healthcare and ICB Construction Group contributed to the new developments on the Warner Robins campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Titans can start taking advantage of some new facilities at the Warner Robins campus, including a free health clinic and a new field.

Central Georgia Technical College is working to enhance campus life for all students, faculty and staff.

One student-athlete, Ryan Reno, is incredibly grateful for the new facilities.

Reno is the kicker for the CGTC's football team. Their practice field gives him and his team trouble.

"No matter where, if a wide receiver made a cut, he would be stepping on a rock and slip and fall."

The football team is new and in its second season.

Shortly after its kickoff, Reno was injured, too.

"We were doing power cleans, which it messed up my wrist, so I had to get a trainer to get my wrist taped up," he recalled. "It was rough for us, but we managed to survive the chaos on that field."

Now, Titans can do more than survive and focus on playing to win.

The college received a $1.2M donation from Atrium Health Navicent and Houston Healthcare to contribute to developing the new facilities. In addition, ICB Construction Group constructed and donated the scoreboard.

"It comes at a time we're focused on student wellness and student recreation and activities," JoBen Rivera-Thompson said.

Rivera-Thompson is the director of marketing, public relations and international outreach at CGTC.

The development of the college's new wellness complex is aimed at fostering club sports, recreational activities and campus life, according to Rivera-Thompson.

That includes the newest health clinic on campus, where services are provided by Navicent, and the new field for the football team, forming soccer team and running track wrapping around it for the cross country team.

"On-campus health clinics opened this fall, and it was our hope to have our field open a bit earlier, but now we're ready to celebrate the field," Rivera-Thompson said. "And really take advantage of all the services we provide here at Central Georgia Technical College. But, not only for our students but hopefully our community will also be involved."

The college is celebrating the opening of the Atrium Health Field and the Roy H. "Sonny" Watson Wellness Complex on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Warner Robins Campus.

Students, faculty, and staff get in free with a valid ID.

General admission is $10. Kids under 12 are free. Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.