Central Georgia Technical College takes 11th Annual Race for Education 5K online

The road races may be cancelled, but you can still celebrate your Labor Day running traditions on your own time

MACON, Ga. — For many, hitting the asphalt for a run is a Labor Day tradition and even though road races across Central Georgia have been cancelled due to COVID-19, one race is still going strong.

Throughout this week, Central Georgia Technical College is taking its 11th Annual Race for Education 5K and Fun Run online.

Instead of meeting at the college's Warner Robins campus, runners can instead set out anytime, anywhere, and log their fastest times from home.

Proceeds from the race go towards CGTC's Adult Education Initiatives for GED testing and career preparation.

"There are 1.4 million people in the state of Georgia who don't have a diploma or high school degree," said Adult Education Coordinator, Joi King. "We want to reach out to people who still need these valuable resources."

King says that in past years the race has been a place for staff, graduates, and current students to come together for a good cause.

"Some of my former GED graduates come every year and register and we do it together," said King. "We've become a great family that gets together every year and does this event and that's my favorite part."

Event organizer, Mary Kathryn Borland, wanted to create an event that still gave runners the road race experience.

"Seeing the excitement on their face at the finish line, it's just a really exciting time," said Borland. "We're hoping with this virtual race and people taking videos that we can recreate that finish line experience."

Runners are encouraged to share photos and videos of their runs on social media using the hashtag, #MyRace4Education.

CGTC will highlight some of those posts throughout the week.

The 11th Annual Race for Education runs from Sept. 7-12 and people can sign up to participate up until the last day of the race.