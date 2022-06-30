Central Georgia travelers weigh pros and cons of flying vs. driving this summer

"Gas has become expensive, too, for a car if it is five hours or less drive. If it's seven hours or more, I would still take that flight."

MACON, Ga. — The summer travel season has hit a few speed bumps, from delays and cancellations in airports to high fuel prices on the roads.

According to AAA, 47 million people are set to travel this holiday season, but many say getting there by car is the only way.

Sylvia Gibson is driving eight hours to Florida. She says choosing to travel by car was an easy decision because flight cancellations are too common.

"You know when you're going to get there, and when you're going to get there. It's just a safer means right now. More expensive sometimes, but more logical,” she explains.

Gibson says that most of her friends are traveling by car. She says traveling by plane eats up too much time.

"By the time you drive to the airport, then wait, get canceled, and finally get there. I can drive there easier,” Gibson says.

Gina Whalen is passing through Georgia with her two of her kiddos.

"With kids, it's probably, like, 10 hours,” she says.

Whalen says car trips give them more freedom.

"Flights are really expensive right now and we do like to be able to stop and, again, bring a lot of own food, so having a car is a lot easier for us.”

Judy Norman has owned Classy Destinations travel agency in Macon for 16 years.

"We've been through a lot these past few years.”.

She says she can confirm that flight cancellations are more common.

"Flights are being canceled a lot due to staffing issues more than anything else,” Norman explains.

She also says flights are more expensive because of high gas prices and shortages, but she says for longer trips, flying is still the way to go.

"Gas has become expensive, too, for a car if it is five hours or less drive. If it's seven hours or more, I would still take that flight," Norman says.

She says that using a travel agent can help deal with a canceled flight, but even if you don't– no worries.

"You can still get on a flight. If one's canceled, one is still scheduled to take its place.”.

Judy also says that spending a couple extra bucks on travel insurance or to get through TSA faster is worth it when traveling.