MACON, Ga. — Unemployment claims in Central Georgia spiked in March, as COVID-19 takes a financial toll on workers and businesses.

That's according to Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.

According to a press release sent Thursday by the Georgia Department of Labor, all parts of the state saw an increase in claims and unemployment rate.

In Central Georgia, the unemployment rate increased to 4.6% in March. A year ago, it was 3.9%, according to the release.

The number of unemployment claims in the area increased 1,113% in March due to temporary lay-offs. Compared to last March, claims were up by 1,277%, the release says.

The department also released the number of claims in March by county.

Baldwin: 1,101 claims filed in March; the county had 62 in February

1,101 claims filed in March; the county had 62 in February Bibb: 4,321 claims filed in March; the county had 378 in February

4,321 claims filed in March; the county had 378 in February Houston: 3,816 claims filed in March; the county had 265 in February

3,816 claims filed in March; the county had 265 in February Laurens: 1,155 claims filed in March; the county had 131 in February

1,155 claims filed in March; the county had 131 in February Monroe: 576 claims filed in March; the county had 65 in February

That's nearly 11,000 people affected in just five Central Georgia counties alone.

You can check out the full report on the number of claims county-by-county on the Georgia Department of Labor website here.

You can visit gdol.ga.gov and employgeorgia.com to learn more about career opportunities.

