The vets were presented with mementos to thank them for their service as well as the sacrifices they've made for the country.

MACON, Ga. — Members of the Middle Georgia Honor Flight group surprised four veterans with goodie bags in Macon Wednesday.

The veterans were supposed to go on honor flights this year, but the flights were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The vets were presented with mementos to thank them for their service as well as the sacrifices they've made for the country.

"Every one of these vets have gone overseas one time or another, been away from their families for unknown periods oF times, and it makes you realize once you've seen them that the loads they still carry on their shoulders that, in many instances, the families have not even heard yet," said Bobby Long, Vice President of Middle Georgia Honor Flight.