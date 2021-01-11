'To see what I was fighting for': Hundreds of Central Georgia vets wait for chance to take Honor Flight

The pandemic forced the Middle Georgia Honor Flight group to cancel all of its trips for the last two years.

MACON, Ga. — Life was on hold during the pandemic, leaving many of us waiting, including hundreds of Central Georgia veterans who were left on standby for the trip of a lifetime.

The Middle Georgia Honor Flight group's mission is to take World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans up to Washington D.C. to see the monuments built in honor of their service.

"Flying up there and being on the bus, they really enjoy that and they feel really special and loved, and that's what we want," said the group's president, Roger Jennings.

The pandemic grounded all of their flights the last two years, leaving more than 250 Central Georgia veterans on the waitlist for next year.

"It's sad for all of us," said Jennings. "We have at least eight on our list that haven't went yet, but they passed away."

Meanwhile, veterans like Rudy Blackwell, Robert Buck and William Hyslip continue holding out hope that they'll get their chance for a trip next year. All three served in World War II with different jobs and experiences, but their commitment to their country was all the same.

"I went to Normandy, walked out onto Omaha Beach," said Blackwell.

"I consider the U.S. as a great big home and I'd sure protect my home," said Buck.

All three want to experience Washington D.C with fellow veterans to share more about their experiences and see the monuments honoring their service and their comrades who did not make it home.

"I'd like to go see the monuments, the World War II monument especially," said Blackwell. "To see what I was fighting for."

Jennings says they are fighting to make that happen.

"We hope to get six flights in next year and maybe a few additional flights to try to catch up," he said.