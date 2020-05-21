BUTLER, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from her 106th birthday party last June.

One of Central Georgia’s oldest residents has died at the age of 106.

Adella McCrary of Butler passed away of natural causes Thursday morning, according to her granddaughter Cynthia Searcy.

McCrary was born on June 9, 1913, and decided to go into assisted living last year.

13WMAZ was at her birthday party in June.

Her granddaughter, Brenda, said Adella took in several kids throughout her lifetime.

“The whole community came to her,” said Brenda.

Her son, Robert McCrary Jr., said his mother taught him how to work hard.

At the time of her party, she had outlived her siblings and had six kids and 28 grandkids.

The family says they lost count trying to get an exact number of great-grandchildren.