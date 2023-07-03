Wilkinson County woman holds blood drive after donations saved mother's life

With summer travel is in full swing, The American Red Cross says donations drop during the summer months.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Donating blood can save lives. For one Central Georgia woman getting people to donate blood is a cause close to her heart.

Ethel Beck has called Central Georgia her home since she was born in Jeffersonville. She has experienced many highs, but some lows too.

Back in 1982 Beck says doctors found out her mom, Keturah Kiser, had ruptures in her intestines.

Then came another problem.

"Because of the contents of the bowel let into the abdomen she developed an infection that they could not overcome. It's hard to put into words what it did to us," Beck said.

Blood donations helped her mom hold on a little longer.

"Mother would have died on the operating table without sufficient blood. We were so grateful for her to have those extra few days," Beck said.

She knows first hand how crucial it is to have a blood supply, especially, in cases where it means life or death. Beck started hosting drives in Wilkinson County after her mother's death.

"Mom died in August of 1982 and we had the first blood drive in April of 1983," Beck said.

Inspired by her mom, she's been putting on a blood drive for four decades now.

"It's going to help somebody somewhere to have a better life and to live," Beck said.

Beck held her most recent blood drive in Wilkinson during the first week of June. She plans the next one in September.

13WMAZ is partnering with The American Red Cross to encourage healthy individuals to make appointments to donate blood to ensure blood remains readily available for patients in need.