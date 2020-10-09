Central Georgia woman warns that no one is immune to COVID-19, says people should be cautious

Jennifer Clark says she never imagined she would get COVID-19 and has a message for people thinking the same.

A Central Georgia woman is sharing her story after recovering from COVID-19, and sharing with others a lesson from her sickness as well.

Jennifer Clark tested positive for coronavirus on July 6.

Clark experienced a high fever, night sweats and was unable to walk to her bathroom.

She says it took 10 to 11 days for her to finally start feeling better.

"It happened to me, you all need to stop thinking that you are immune to COVID-19, and God forbid it happens to you or your family member, or somebody you love," she said. "When it hits home, it hits different, If you think that it cant happen to you, you are sadly mistaken."