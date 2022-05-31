Central Georgians can celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at The British Pantry & Tea Room

At the event, guests will get a sandwich, sausage roll, cheese straws, a buttercream cupcake, English scone, two biscuits and a pot of tea.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — This weekend, people in England will be celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee to commemorate her 70 years on the throne.

Even if you can't make it across the pond, there is a chance for Central Georgians to get in on the fun at home.

The British Pantry and Tea Room in Centerville will be holding a celebration in honor of the Queen of England at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

At the event, guests will get a sandwich, sausage roll, cheese straws, a buttercream cupcake, English scone, two biscuits and a pot of tea.

"She's a beautiful, stoic woman. She's been through a lot in her life from World War II and all the way to losing her husband. Yes, she's treated the British very well," said owner Jeanette Francis.

Guests will also get to watch a film about the Queen's reign and compete in a Royal Quiz about the Queen's life and family. Whoever knows the most has a chance to win a Queen's Jubilee mug.

Francis says many people in the Centerville area are very familiar with England and it's why people appreciate the culture.

"A lot of Americans in this area have been stationed over there, so that is why they are very familiar with the various things living in England," she said.

Francis says overall she thinks the Queen had done a wonderful job as a ruler.

"With all the ups and downs, you know with her children, grandchildren... but yeah, she's done a wonderful job. It's been tough at times, as we all know, but life is never smooth, is it," she said.

Tickets for the event were $25 and due to limited capacity, the event is already sold out. You can read more about the events of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on the Royal Family's website.