Central Georgians celebrate the 4th of July at Lake Tobosofkee

Central Georgia families went down to Lake Tobosofkee for some Independence Day festivities.

MACON, Ga. — Over the 4th of July weekend, people in Macon took time out to celebrate the countries independence.

On Sunday, you could see folks relaxing on the beach, cooling off in the water, and grilling for the weekend.

Eric Braswell and his wife gathered together with their family at the lake.

Braswell says he sees Independence Day as a day of recognizing freedom for Americans.

"We were taught in school that Independence Day was a day that we gained out independence form Great Britain and we gained our freedom as Americans and we were able to say 'we are the United States of America,'" he said.

Virginia Tipton says she's thankful for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"They helped get us freedom. They helped us get what we have today," she said.