MACON, Ga. — This is mating season for coyotes, which means they get a lot more vocal and you might see them more in your neighborhood.

Jeannie Middlebrooks sent 13WMAZ some photos off her trail cam in Bonaire that showed coyotes on the prowl.

Donna and Stephen Mason say they hear them in the back of their house in Macon in the early evening. The Masons put up a fence, but they say animal noises are unnerving.

"They go into their big howling and it's a very eerie sound if you've never heard it before. Then, it goes to being scary," Donna said.

The Department of Natural Resources says there are so many coyotes in the state they're as common as raccoons.

If you see one in your yard, you can yell at it -- they're skittish, so that should get the job done. If you want to go one step further, you can use a bullhorn or call in a trapper.