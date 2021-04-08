Central Georgians continue to brainstorm ideas to curb violent crime in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Commissioner Virgil Watkins held his third Macon Violence Prevention forum this week.
Folks gathered at the Bloomfield-Gilead Recreation Center to brainstorm solutions to violence in Macon.
A common suggestion at each forum is reaching out to children early, something Fredrick Sterdivant wants to see happen.
He'd like to see children and teens included in the conversation at these forums.
"I do think we still need to be able to touch the youth. I haven't seen many youth at these forums, and when we're talking, a lot of things, a lot of ideas that come up are based in the youth, and so we need to get the youth to the table, and so that's one of those things that I hadn't seen in these forums yet," Sterdivant said.
Another MVP meeting will be held this week in District 1.
Commissioner Valerie Wynn will host the forum at Forest Hills United Methodist Church Thursday at 6:30 p.m.