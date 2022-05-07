Central Georgians donate blood to close the gap in summer decline in donations

There is typically a 21% decline in blood donations during holiday weeks according to the American Red Cross.

BYRON, Ga. — Every two seconds, someone needs blood in the United States.

There is typically a 21% decline in blood donations during holiday weeks, according to the American Red Cross. To close that gap, some Central Georgians lined up on Tuesday to donate.

Atrium Health Navicent Peach hosted a "Holiday Heroes" blood drive in partnership with the Red Cross to ensure that while the summer holidays burn on, there is enough blood to save the lives that need it.

William "Clay" Johnson with Donor Recruitment said that in the summer months, the Red Cross sees a decline in donations and that giving blood now can help maintain a stable blood supply that so many people require.

"Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help save a patient’s life. For the hour it takes to give blood, there could be a whole community of people thankful for another birthday given to their loved one," Johnson said.

The blood drive went on from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the outpatient waiting area inside the hospital. People who donated received an exclusive American Red Cross tote bag.

Johnson says each day, the American Red Cross needs to collect about 12,500 blood donations to meet their needs and nearly 3,000 platelet donations to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,500 hospitals and other facilities across the country.

Joshua Richard Swain gave blood on Tuesday and says he's been donating for years.

"You never know; I just like to give back. You never know when it could be you or your friends that may need it, one of your family members. So, I always try and give," he said.

There are a few requirements to donate blood.

A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weighing at least 110 pounds, and generally in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Of course, all blood types are needed.

For more information and to make an appointment to donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit their website, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)