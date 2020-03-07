Central Georgians kick off socially distanced Fourth of July weekend

Families hit the water at Lake Tobesofkee Friday afternoon

MACON, Ga. — While some stores are closed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases and firework displays are postponed, Lake Tobesofskee is open for business and folks are taking advantage, responsibly.

Jet skis, kayaks and pontoons glided through the water Friday afternoon, while beachgoers spaced out appropriately on the sand.

Lots of families played in the lake and packed picnics to kick off the holiday weekend.

Most folks said it felt odd celebrating a major holiday while the pandemic is going on.

Ninita McCan says she's thankful for the time she's able to spend with her loved ones.

"I'm enjoying it. Even with the social distancing I'm still having a lot of fun. I know we can't like hug," said McCan. "Last year we came for the fireworks show and it was so awesome, so I'm definitely going to miss that. It makes me a little sad that we can't see the fireworks here this year."

Macon-Bibb decided earlier this week to cancel Saturday's firework display as the number of coronavirus cases grows across Georgia.

