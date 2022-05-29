Central Georgians enjoy live soul music during Soul Jam Festival

This year's Soul Jam Festival had performance from 'Pokey Bear' and 'Tucka' to 'Just Friends' and 'David Lucas and the Soul Band Jam'.

MACON, Ga. — People from all over Central Georgia came together on Sunday to enjoy music, food and live soul performances.

The Soul Jam Festival started at 3:00 p.m. at Henderson Stadium on Anthony Road in Macon.

Listeners enjoyed live performances from performers like Pokey Bear, Just Friends, and Macon's very own David Lucas.

Festival goers sat out their tents and danced to some old school jams. Visitors were also able to shop with the vendors stationed at the event.

Lola Clowers came to the festival with her friends. She said she enjoyed many performances, but Tucker was her favorite.

"The way he sing. All the notes and stuff he does," she said.

This year marked the 27th annual year of the festival after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clowers would come to the festival every year with her friends. They say they are glad the pandemic is over so they can enjoy some soulful music.