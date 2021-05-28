Central Georgians enjoying Arrowhead Park at Lake Tobesofkee for Memorial Day weekend

Folks were able to go swimming, boating, and fishing in Lake Tobesofkee at the park

MACON, Ga. — As Memorial Day Weekend approaches, lots of folks are spending time having fun at the parks, and lakes.

On Friday, families already began gathering at Arrowhead Park on Lake Tobesofkee. They're looking ahead to a weekend of swimming, boating, fishing, and food on the grill.

Ray Bridges says families should come out to the park for every holiday.

"It's wonderful. I mean, it's got the blue skies, the trees, and just having a good time -- that's about it," Bridges said. "You can relax, you just get away from all the hustle and bustle of working all the time."