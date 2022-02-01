Central Georgians express their health goals for 2022

According to a national survey by Data Decisions group, 62% of Americans expect to enjoy better health in 2022 despite the COVID-19 global pandemic.

MACON, Ga. — Many people use the New Years as a chance for a fresh start, and set resolutions to focus on health and wellness.

According to a national survey by Data Decisions group, 62% of Americans expect to enjoy better health in 2022 despite the COVID-19 global pandemic.

"My New Years resolution is to eat better, exercise more, be more consistent. I started playing pickle ball in 2021 and I'm going to play more of it," Mark Walz said.

He says he can have fun while staying active.

"Meet a lot of new people with a lot of the same goals. You get addicted to that pop, pop of that pickle ball going back and forth," Walz said.

For Claudia Wise, she's taking a bit of a different approach, and rescued a dog named Roady.

"We live right down the road. We love Amerson. We love walking here, and so he is going to be part of my New Years resolution to get out here and do some more walking and get some more exercise. So, it's going to be good for him and it's going to be good for me," Wise said.

Others want to get back into running.

Lalaine Basa, and Alan Wacter plan on taking full advantage of how close they live to the park.

"I was really thinking about going back racing again, half marathons and marathons. I just turned 50, and it's just some things that I need to go back to," Basa said.

"Kick start what we were doing in the past pre-COVID. We were really active. We found an online program that's called Run For God basically a couch to marathon," Wacter said.

According to the National Institute of Health, any resolution to change needs to include small goals that are definable and accompanied by a solid plan on how you'll get to your goal.