Central Georgians gather for police memorial ride in Macon

Bikers from all over Central Georgia came out for those they've lost.

MACON, Ga. — In memory of fallen officers in Central Georgia, American Legion held a police memorial ride on Saturday.

The 60 mile ride began at 11 a.m. escorted by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Several different organizations came out, such as Concerns of Police Survivors or COPS to provide resources for those who've lost loved ones.

COPS executive director Roger Parker shared with us why he believes the ride and these organizations are important.

"Our survivors need a lot of love, a lot of support. Obviously, when you lose a loved one in the line of duty, it's rather traumatizing and we feel like our organization an help rebuild those shattered lives," Parker said.

The ride concluded with a party at American Legion Post #3 with food, music, and a raffle.