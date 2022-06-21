Central Georgians get stress relief through goats and yoga

Goat Yoga a different way to relive stress and many Central Georgians are taking part along with people around the U.S.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Goat yoga is a different way to relieve stress that many central Georgians are taking part along with people around the U.S.

It combines the healing nature of animals and with the exercise and relaxation of yoga.

Homegrown Yoga in Warner Robins started about six years ago. They opened a Macon location amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"As a yoga studio owner, I'm always looking for different ways to bring yoga out of the studio or make yoga a little different," Studio owner Rachel Gerridy said.

Gerridy did that two months ago when she started yoga classes with goats. It turns out that goats can be therapeutic, just like dogs.

"We know that animals lower blood pressure. Playing with animals increases serotonin, so it's actually a really natural fit to incorporate goats and yoga because in many ways we are all doing the same thing, which is having an opportunity to calm down," Gerridy said.

Britney Holloway with Holloway Farm decided to collaborate with Homegrown Yoga studio. So, Homegrown provides the zen while Holloway Farm provides the furry friends.

"I think in today's world, anytime we can sit down and enjoy a little bit of nature and take a break is great, and I think goat yoga provides that," Holloway said.

As for how Gerridy's yoga clients are enjoying their zen time with the four-legged animals, she says they love it.

"Obsessed, they are obsessed with it. We have so many people that come to yoga a lot, and they love it because it is an opportunity to do yoga in a different element. It's really fun because we incorporate goats in the practice," Gerridy said.

Homegrown Yoga studio will have goat yoga classes Friday, July 15 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m.