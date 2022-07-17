Central Georgians hoping for low gas prices

According to a release by AAA, gas prices has gone down nearly 50 cents within the month.

MACON, Ga. — As we head into mid-summer, gas prices seem to be lowering throughout the state.

You can even see prices ranging from $3.76 to nearly $3.50 a gallon.

Mandy Sanchez and her husband Juan started a trucking business earlier this year.

"We're hoping that this trend will continue to go in the right direction so we can start getting off the ground," she said.

They say diesel fuel has been a huge challenge for them financially but they hope to get some relief.

Qwame Vidal says he hopes the trend continues while his daughter prepares for college this fall.

"We wanna make sure that to kind of minimize the the cost that she's gonna experience. Gas would definitely help it it goes down," he said.

Gas Buddy lists the Marathon gas station on Hawkinsville road as the cheapest place to get gas in Macon.