MACON, Ga. — Valentine's Day may be over and done with, but that doesn't mean the romance has to stop.

That's the case for the people learning urban contemporary ballroom dancing at the Mill Hill Community Arts Center.

"It's a dance based on the cha-cha," says dance instructor, Rudy Mendes. "It's all about coming out and having a good time."

Mendes teaches with his wife, Carolyn Mendes.

"They're very patient," says participant, Joe Noah. "That's really important when you have mature adults and you're trying to get them to learn something."

Mendes encourages both couples and individuals to come to the class.

"It's really about having fun, sharing and getting other people to just have an opportunity to do something new and different," says Mendes.

The classes cost $10 and will run every Monday until March 4 from 7 - 8:15 p.m.